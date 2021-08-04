China reported a stable trend in intellectual property development in the first half of this year.

A total of 339,000 invention patents were authorized in the first six months, the CNIPA revealed at a press conference.

By the end of June, the number of valid invention patents from China had reached 3.324 million, while the number on the Chinese mainland stood at 2.454 million, up by 23% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2021, the number of valid registered trademarks reached 33.548 million, up by 22.4% year-on-year.

In addition, 87 geographical indication products were approved by the administration.

A total of 13,800 cases of administrative adjudication on patent infringement disputes were filed nationwide in the January-June period, during which a total of 107.4 billion yuan (about $16.6 billion) was raised through the pledge financing of patents and trademarks.

China has been witnessing a climbing trend in the intellectual property rights review. By the end of June, the average review period of invention patents had shortened to 19.4 months, while the high-value patent review period shortened to 13.4 months.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202107/349359.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.