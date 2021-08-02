2021년 7월 6일, 중국 농업농촌부(农业农村部)는 화상회의를 통해 종자산업의 지식재산권 보호를 위한 특별단속 활동을 2021년 7월부터 6개월간 집중적으로 실시한다고 밝힘

- (주요내용) 동 특별단속활동은 법규 개정, 심의기준 개정, 품종 관리, 사건 단속 등의 핵심조치를 신속히 이행하고 품종 간 상표권 침해 등의 위법행위를 엄격히 단속하여 종자산업의 발전 환경을 조성하고자 함
 (1) 전면적 점검 실시
∙ 종자 생산지·기업·시장의 종자 생산기록, 위탁계약, 품종 소유권 출처 등을 전면적으로 철저히 검사함
∙ 기업이 생산한 종자의 품질과 진위여부를 판별할 수 있는 지표를 엄격히 확인하고, 파종 시기에는 종자시장을 수시로 점검하며, 문제점이 발견되는 경우 엄중히 처리함
 (2) 행정집행과 사법보호의 연계 촉진
∙ 행정집행을 사법보호와 긴밀히 연계하여 최고인민법원(最高人民法院)이 발표한 ‘식물신품종권  침해분쟁 사건의 구체적 법률 적용 문제에 관한 몇 가지 규정(2)(关于审理侵害植物新品种权纠纷案件 具体应用法律问题的若干规定(二))'에 따라 다양한 침해사건을 처리하고 전형적인 침해사례를 조사함
 (3) 엄격한 품종 관리
∙ 품종의 균질화(同质化) 및 모방종자 문제를 중점적으로 단속함
∙ 생산량, 저항성 등의 주요 지표를 중심으로 품종 심의기준을 개정하여 심의 통과요건을 강화함
∙ 기등록된 품종을 정리하는 등 품종 관리를 엄격히 함
 (4) 법규 개선
∙ ‘종자법(种子法)', ‘식물신품종보호조례(植物新品种保护条例)' 등의 법률 및 규정을 개선함
∙ 저품질의 유사 품종을 방지하고 실질적인 파생품종 제도(实质性派生品种制度)의 수립을 모색함
   

