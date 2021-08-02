China:
중국 농업농촌부, 종자산업의 지식재산권 보호를 위한 특별단속활동 실시
2021년 7월 6일, 중국
농업농촌부(农业农村部)는
화상회의를 통해
종자산업의
지식재산권 보호를
위한 특별단속
활동을 2021년 7월부터
6개월간 집중적으로
실시한다고 밝힘
- (주요내용) 동
특별단속활동은
법규 개정, 심의기준
개정, 품종 관리,
사건 단속 등의
핵심조치를 신속히
이행하고 품종 간
상표권 침해 등의
위법행위를 엄격히
단속하여
종자산업의 발전
환경을 조성하고자
함
(1) 전면적 점검
실시
∙ 종자
생산지·기업·시장의
종자 생산기록,
위탁계약, 품종
소유권 출처 등을
전면적으로 철저히
검사함
∙ 기업이 생산한
종자의 품질과
진위여부를 판별할
수 있는 지표를
엄격히 확인하고,
파종 시기에는
종자시장을 수시로
점검하며, 문제점이
발견되는 경우
엄중히 처리함
(2) 행정집행과
사법보호의 연계
촉진
∙ 행정집행을
사법보호와 긴밀히
연계하여
최고인민법원(最高人民法院)이
발표한
‘식물신품종권
침해분쟁 사건의
구체적 법률 적용
문제에 관한 몇 가지
규정(2)(关于审理侵害植物新品种权纠纷案件
具体应用法律问题的若干规定(二))'에
따라 다양한
침해사건을
처리하고 전형적인
침해사례를
조사함
(3) 엄격한 품종
관리
∙ 품종의
균질화(同质化) 및
모방종자 문제를
중점적으로
단속함
∙ 생산량, 저항성
등의 주요 지표를
중심으로 품종
심의기준을
개정하여 심의
통과요건을
강화함
∙ 기등록된 품종을
정리하는 등 품종
관리를 엄격히 함
(4) 법규 개선
∙
‘종자법(种子法)',
‘식물신품종보호조례(植物新品种保护条例)'
등의 법률 및 규정을
개선함
∙ 저품질의 유사
품종을 방지하고
실질적인 파생품종
제도(实质性派生品种制度)의
수립을 모색함
