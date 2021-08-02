China:
CNIPA Releases Half Yearly Statistics On Trade Mark Filings In China
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On the 14th July, the CNIPA provided an update on the
half yearly progression on filing registrations in China, to June
30 2021. This covered information on trade marks, geographical
indications and patents. The data below shows a rapid increase in
trade mark registration in 2021.
Given the large number of valid registrations now in China, we
expect the chances of success for future applications will begin to
reduce. Inevitably this also means that the risk of infringement
will likely increase dramatically.
Brands operating in China are advised to ensure that you allow
budget for appeals and actions against citations when filing new
applications. Furthermore, in light of the increased risk of
infringement, it's highly advisable that proper searches are
conducted before using any marks. This ensures that rights holders
have a better understanding of any risk which may be involved.
The key statistics to be as a result of this update are as per
the below:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
AFD China Newsletter - July 2021
AFD China
The winners of the 22nd China Patent Award were announced by the China Intellectual Property Administration in late June. One Gold Prize and one Excellence Prize were given to our client's patents.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem