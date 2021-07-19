China:
路盛荣登 2021 ALB China 知识产权业务排名榜单
5月24日，《亚洲法律杂志》（Asia
Legal
Business，"ALB"）发布了"
2021 ALB
CHINA知识产权业务排名
"榜单。凭借在知识产权领域的杰出表现和突出贡献，路盛律师事务所入选"
中国本土律所
-
商标/
著作权"领域排名榜单。
《亚洲法律杂志》评论榜单：
"今年上榜的律
师事务所在知识产权的各个领域里都取得了卓越成就。随着科技发展日新月异，法律法规快速更新，律师事务所紧跟
'潮流'，制定相
应的战略，以高瞻远瞩的视角为企业知识产权保护和布局提供解决方案、创造价值。
"
《亚洲法律杂志》（
Asia Legal
Business，"ALB"
）是汤森路透旗下的高端法律杂志，是全球最具影响力的法律媒体之一，旨在为客户和读者提供前沿的法律商业资讯和律所专业评级。
ALB根据律所提交的
资料、编辑部的调研，以律所开展工作的复杂程度、律所发展态势等作为衡量标准，评选出亚洲地区知识产权领域的顶尖律所。是中国及全亚洲最权威的法律排行榜之一。
路盛荣登2021 ALB China
知识产权业务排名榜单，是业界、客户及合作伙伴对路盛的知识产权法律服务能力的认可。路盛作为一家专注于知识产权领域专业服务的律所，自
2006年成立至今，致力于拓展国
际视野，并运用
创新思维引领法律服务新模式，为客户提供卓越的一站式知识产权解决方案。路盛近年在国际国内收获了优秀口碑，代理的多个案件被最高院、地方法院评选为典型案例。在未来，我们继续心怀感恩，砥砺前行，竭诚为客户提供高水准的知识产权法律服务，为知识产权保护做出贡献
。
