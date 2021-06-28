今月、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、知的財産権の保護と運用に関する第14次五カ年計画（十四五計画）の策定、実施を推進するための会議を開催した。中央組織部、中央宣伝部、発展改革委員会を含む37の関係部門の責任者が参加し、議論を交わした。CNIPAからは甘紹寧副局長が出席し、演説した。

甘副局長は、十四五計画の重要な意義を強調した後、高品質な発展を趣旨に、「系統的、協同」を基本原則として、知的財産権の保護と運用を強化し、十四五知的財産権計画の目標、任務をしっかりと把握して、計画のPRや実施徹底に取り組むよう求めた。

今年4月、「十四五」知的財産権保護運用計画は国家級の重点計画リストに取り込まれた。国務院により発布し、実施する予定であるという。

出典：国家知識産権局公式サイト

