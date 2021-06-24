知的財産権分野の「放管服＝行政簡素化と権限委譲、緩和と管理の両立、サービスの向上」改革を推進し、イノベーション環境やビジネス環境の最適化を図るために、改正商標法、民法典など法律の施行に合わせて、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、商標審査の審理基準と手続きの規範化や法適用の統一化などのために、「商標審査審理基準」を改正した。同局は現在、「商標審査審理基準」の意見募集稿を公式サイトに掲載しており、7月12日までに一般向け意見募集を行っている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

