ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

李克强对保护知识产权、打击侵权假冒工作作出重要批示

Date: 2021-05-21

Li Keqiang, member of the CPC Politburo Standing Committee and Premier of the State Council of the PRC, made important instructions on protecting intellectual property rights and combating infringement and counterfeiting. In recent years, various regions and relevant departments have actively promoted the work of combating infringement and counterfeiting, resolutely cracking down on infringement and counterfeiting and criminal acts, which have stimulated the innovative vitality of the whole society, but existing problems cannot be ignored.

Premier Li emphasized that laws and regulations should be improved, responsibilities should be consolidated at various levels and the special rectification of infringement and counterfeiting in key areas and links should be continued. It is necessary to strengthen administrative law enforcement and justice, improve effective practices such as "double random, one public inspections", credit supervision, and cross-departmental supervision, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, strengthen the protection of the intellectual property rights chain, make efforts to build a market-oriented, international business environment based on the rule of law, maintain a fair and competitive market order, and stimulate market players and social creativity to a greater extent. New contributions should be made to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, high-quality development, and safeguard and improve people's livelihood.

Source: http://www.xinhuanet.com/politics/leaders/2021-05/21/c_1127476659.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.