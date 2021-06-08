税関総署が5月20日に発表したデータによると、今年1月から4月まで、全国の税関によって差し押さえられた知的財産権被疑侵害貨物は1万8800ロットで、係る貨物は2541万点あった。税関総署に対して知的財産権保護登録を申請したユーザーは999社増加し、新規登録した知的財産権は4491件あった。その中、商標権3930件、著作権220件、特許権341件があった。

 

今年から、税関総署は、知的財産権税関保護措置を引き続き改善し、輸出ルートにおける知財権侵害行為を一層強力に打撃するために、全国の税関での知的財産権保護「龍騰行動2021」、郵送機関での知的財産権保護「藍網行動2021」などの活動を行っている。

 

　最近、上海税関所属の外高橋港区税関は、登録されている知的財産権を侵害する疑いがあることで、海運輸出ルートで「UGG」マークが付いていた靴を4938足差し押さえた。その商品総価値は50万余元であった。その後、権利者より確認した結果、これらが全て権利侵害品であることが判明した。今後、税関は知的財産権法執行力を更に強化し、特に越境ECや、手荷物・小口郵便ルートなどの重点ルートを監視し、また各運輸ルート、各種貿易形態における違法行為に対して更に強力に打撃するという。

出典：中華人民共和国海関総署公式サイト

