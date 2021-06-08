China:
「中国知的財産権公共サービス発展報告書（2020）」が発表
最近、「中国知的財産権公共サービス発展報告書（2020）」が北京で発表された。国家知識産権局（CNIPA）公共サービス司の責任者は、同報告書の内容について、「昨年、中国の知的財産権公共サービスの能力も水準も明らかに向上し、
知的財産権公共サービス活動で目覚ましい成果を上げた」と説明した。
昨年年末までのデータによると、特許の審査期間、高価値な特許の審査期間、及び登録商標の審査期間は、それぞれ20ヶ月に、14ヶ月に、4ヶ月に短縮され、国務院の定めている目標を達成した。特許と商標関連業務は全面的なオンライン化を実現し、特許の電子出願率は98.8％、商標は同98.0％に達した。
公共サービス能力の構築について、全国の27の省・自治区・直轄市と15の副省級都市で知的財産権情報公共サービス機構が設立され、省レベルのサービス機構のカバー率が91％に達した。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
