ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 21, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang made the remarks in an instruction on IPR infringement and counterfeits. Premier Li said that protection of intellectual property rights and the fight against counterfeits concern the building of an innovative nation and people's health and safety.

In recent years, local governments and related departments made active work on IPR infringement and counterfeits with strict punishment on illegal acts, he said. These efforts have stimulated vitality of the society in innovation, he noted, adding that more work should be done to deal with remaining problems.

With enhanced coordination and improved laws and regulation, responsibilities should be solidly implemented at all levels to continue campaigns in key areas and links, Premier Li said. To strengthen IPR protection throughout industrial chains, work should be done to enhance links between administrative law enforcement and justice, and deepen international exchanges and cooperation, he said. A better job in this regard will help build a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, and keep a fair and competitive market order, to inspire vitality of market entities and society creativity and contribute to entrepreneurship, innovation, high-quality development and people's livelihoods, Premier Li noted.（Quoted from THE STATE COUNCIL THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA）

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.