The Supreme People's Court has issued a White Paper on Intellectual Property Protection in 2020, which, among other things, reviews and summarizes intellectual property cases in 2020.

According to the White Paper, in 2020, the people's courts received 525,618 cases at first and second instance, and applications for retrial, up 9.2% from 2019, and concluded 524,387 cases, up 10.2% from 2019.

In 2020, the Supreme People's Court received 3,470 new intellectual property civil cases, up 38.58% from 2019, and concluded 3,260, up 64.98% from 2019. Local people's courts at all levels received 443,326 civil IP cases at first instance (up 11.1% from 2019), and concluded 442,722, (up 12.22% from 2019). Of these first instance cases, 28,528 were new patent cases, an increase of 28.09%; 7,815,700 were trade mark cases, an increase of 19.86%; 313,497 were copyright cases, an increase of 6.97%; 3,277 were technical contract cases, an increase of 4.53%; 4,723 were anti-unfair competitive cases, an increase of 14.41%; 15,144 were other intellectual property civil cases, an increase of 34.96%. Local people's courts at all levels received 42,975 civil IP cases at second instance, a decrease of 13.54%, and concluded 43,511 cases, a decrease of 10.67%.

In the same period, the Supreme People's Court received 1,909 new intellectual property administrative cases, up 79.08%, and concluded 1735, up 96.27%. Local people's courts at all levels received 18,464 new intellectual property administrative cases, an increase of 14.44%, and concluded 17,942 cases, an increase of four cases over 2019. Of these local people's court cases, 1,417 were new patent cases, a decrease of 14.69%; 17,035 were trade mark cases, up 17.83%; 12 were copyright cases, four fewer than in 2019. Local people's courts at all levels received 6,092 intellectual property administrative cases at second instance, a decrease of 16.59%, and concluded 6,183, an increase of 4.06%.

最高法发布《2020 年知识产权司法保护白皮书》

发文日期：2021-04-22

最高人民法院发布《中国法院知识产权司法保护2020》白皮书（下称《白皮书》），对2020年人民法院知识产权案件审判工作进行了全面梳理和总结。《白皮书》显示，2020年人民法院新收一审、二审、申请再审等各类知识产权案件525618件，审结524387件，比2019年分别上升9.1%和10.2%。

2020年，最高人民法院新收知识产权民事案件3470件，审结3260件，比2019年分别上升38.58%和64.98%。地方各级人民法院新收知识产权民事一审案件44.3326万件，审结44.2722万件，比2019年分别上升11.1%和12.22%。其中，新收专利案件2.8528万件，同比上升28.09%；商标案件7.8157万件，同比上升19.86%；著作权案件31.3497 万件，同比上升6.97%；技术合同案件3277件，同比上升4.53%；竞争类案件4723件，同比上升14.41%；其他知识产权民事纠纷案件1.5144万件，同比上升34.96%。地方各级人民法院新收知识产权民事二审案件4.2975万件，审结4.3511万件，同比分别下降13.54%和10.67%。

2020年，最高人民法院新收知识产权行政案件1909件，审结1735件，比2019年分别上升79.08%和96.27%。地方各级人民法院新收知识产权行政一审案件1.8464 万件，比2019年上升14.44%，审结1.7942万件，比2019年增加4件。其中，新收专利案件1417件，同比下降14.69%；商标案件1.7035万件，同比上升17.83%；著作权案件12件，比2019年减少4件。地方各级人民法院新收知识产权行政二审案件6092件，审结6183件，比2019年分别下降16.59%和上升4.06%。其中，维持原判4828件，改判1214件，发回重审2件，撤诉114件，驳回起诉4件，其他21件。

资料来源：最高人民法院 2021-04-22

