2021년 4월 28일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 2021년 1분기 지리적 표시 사용 동향을 분석하여 발표함

- (배경) CNIPA는 2019년 10월 신규 지리적 표시 인증 전용표지를 공개하고, 2020년 4월 '지리적 표시 전용표지 사용관리방법(地理标志专用标志使用管理办法)'을 제정·발표하여 지리적 표시 전용표지의 사용을 촉진함1)

- (주요내용) 2021년 1분기 지리적 표시 전용표지를 사용하는 시장 주체는 전년대비 6배 이상 증가하였으며, 그 밖의 지표도 빠르게 증가하는 추세를 보임

(1) 지리적 표시 승인의 증가
· 1분기에는 99개의 지리적 표시 제품이 신규 승인되었으며, 단체상표 및 증명상표는 124건이 등록됨
· 누적된 수치를 살펴보면, 2021년 3월 말 기준으로 총 2,473개의 지리적 표시 제품을 승인했으며, 단체상표 및 증명상표는 6,209건이 등록됨

(2) 지리적 표시 전용표지를 사용하는 시장주체의 증가
· 1분기에는 지리적 표시 전용표지의 사용 시장주체 1,461개가 신규 승인되었으며, 이는 전년대비 669% 증가한 수치임
· 누적된 수치를 살펴보면, 총 10,895개의 지리적 표시 전용표지 사용 시장주체가 승인되어 그 수와 규모가 지속적으로 증가하고 있음

