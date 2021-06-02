China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2021년 1분기 지리적 표시 전용표지 사용 동향 분석
2021년 4월 28일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
2021년 1분기 지리적
표시 사용 동향을
분석하여 발표함
- (배경) CNIPA는 2019년 10월
신규 지리적 표시
인증 전용표지를
공개하고, 2020년 4월
'지리적 표시
전용표지
사용관리방법(地理标志专用标志使用管理办法)'을
제정·발표하여
지리적 표시
전용표지의 사용을
촉진함1)
- (주요내용) 2021년
1분기 지리적 표시
전용표지를
사용하는 시장
주체는 전년대비 6배
이상 증가하였으며,
그 밖의 지표도
빠르게 증가하는
추세를 보임
(1) 지리적 표시
승인의 증가
· 1분기에는 99개의
지리적 표시 제품이
신규 승인되었으며,
단체상표 및
증명상표는 124건이
등록됨
· 누적된 수치를
살펴보면, 2021년 3월 말
기준으로 총 2,473개의
지리적 표시 제품을
승인했으며,
단체상표 및
증명상표는 6,209건이
등록됨
(2) 지리적 표시
전용표지를
사용하는
시장주체의 증가
· 1분기에는
지리적 표시
전용표지의 사용
시장주체 1,461개가
신규 승인되었으며,
이는 전년대비 669%
증가한 수치임
· 누적된 수치를
살펴보면, 총 10,895개의
지리적 표시
전용표지 사용
시장주체가
승인되어 그 수와
규모가 지속적으로
증가하고 있음
