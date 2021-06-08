2021년 4월 23일, 중국 공안부(公安部)는 지식재산권 침해 범죄의 단속 결과와 대표적인 사례를 소개하고 향후 법에 의거하여 지식재산권 침해 범죄를 엄중히 단속할 것을 알림

- (주요내용) 최근 2년 간 공안부는 쿤룬행동(昆仑行动)1)을 연속적으로 전개하며 대중 반응과 사회적 관심이 큰 영역을 중심으로 특허, 상표, 저작권, 영업비밀의 침해 등의 각종 지식재산권 범죄를 집중 단속함
· '쿤룬 2020' 특별단속 기간 동안, 공안기관은 21,000건 이상의 침해 및 위조 범죄 사례를 적발했으며, 이는 전년대비 35% 증가한 수치임
· 2021년 1분기에는 3,800건 이상의 사건이 해결되었고 8,200명 이상의 범죄 용의자가 체포되었으며 사건 해결건수는 전년 동기 대비 80% 증가함
· 2020년 공안기관이 지식재산권 침해 범죄를 단속한 대표적인 사례는 다음과 같음

1074756.jpg

- (향후계획) 향후 공안부는 위조품 판매, 불법복제 등 지식재산권 침해 범죄활동을 지속적으로 주시하며 법에 따라 엄중히 단속할 것이라고 밝히면서, 대중에게 범죄행위에 대한 단서를 발견한 경우 즉시 공안기관 및 관련 부서에 신고하는 등 적극적인 참여와 지지를 요청함

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.