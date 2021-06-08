China:
중국 공안부, 지식재산권 침해 범죄 단속 결과 및 대표 사례 소개
2021년 4월 23일, 중국
공안부(公安部)는
지식재산권 침해
범죄의 단속 결과와
대표적인 사례를
소개하고 향후 법에
의거하여
지식재산권 침해
범죄를 엄중히
단속할 것을 알림
- (주요내용) 최근
2년 간 공안부는
쿤룬행동(昆仑行动)1)을
연속적으로
전개하며 대중
반응과 사회적
관심이 큰 영역을
중심으로 특허,
상표, 저작권,
영업비밀의 침해
등의 각종
지식재산권 범죄를
집중 단속함
· '쿤룬 2020'
특별단속 기간 동안,
공안기관은 21,000건
이상의 침해 및 위조
범죄 사례를
적발했으며, 이는
전년대비 35% 증가한
수치임
· 2021년 1분기에는
3,800건 이상의 사건이
해결되었고 8,200명
이상의 범죄
용의자가
체포되었으며 사건
해결건수는 전년
동기 대비 80%
증가함
· 2020년 공안기관이
지식재산권 침해
범죄를 단속한
대표적인 사례는
다음과 같음
- (향후계획) 향후
공안부는 위조품
판매, 불법복제 등
지식재산권 침해
범죄활동을
지속적으로
주시하며 법에 따라
엄중히 단속할
것이라고 밝히면서,
대중에게
범죄행위에 대한
단서를 발견한 경우
즉시 공안기관 및
관련 부서에
신고하는 등
적극적인 참여와
지지를 요청함
