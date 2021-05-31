To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Melvin Mei, Trade Mark Attorney, discusses the amendments to
Chinese Trade Mark law and the impacts on the region.
In November 2019, amendments to Chinese Trade Mark law came into
effect around bad faith filings, which continue to be a problem in
China.
Melvin Mei, one of
Rouse' trade mark experts in Shanghai reflects on the practical
implications of these amendments. He explores the underlying
reasons for the large numbers of bad faith filings, the first to
file system and what steps brand owners can take to protect
themselves. Melvin also discusses the actions which authorities
have been taking since the enactment of this amendment on trade
mark agencies.
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem