The CNIPA launched a registration-information inquiry system for trademarks registered in the European Union.

The general public may search with keywords, such as trademark name, application number and applicant, to browse and download trademark information. And the service is for free.

The system was developed following an agreement signed on Sept 25, 2020 on the mutual exchange of trade mark information between the NIPA and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

By the end of March, the EUIPO had offered nearly 2 million pieces of trademark information to the NIPA, and China had shared more than 31 million pieces of information to the TMview database of the EUIPO, said Wang at a press conference in Beijing.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202104/342917.html

