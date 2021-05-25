China:
China Launches Inquiry System For EU Trademarks
The CNIPA launched a registration-information inquiry system for
trademarks registered in the European Union.
The general public may search with keywords, such as trademark
name, application number and applicant, to browse and download
trademark information. And the service is for free.
The system was developed following an agreement signed on Sept
25, 2020 on the mutual exchange of trade mark information between
the NIPA and the European Union Intellectual Property Office
(EUIPO).
By the end of March, the EUIPO had offered nearly 2 million
pieces of trademark information to the NIPA, and China had shared
more than 31 million pieces of information to the TMview database
of the EUIPO, said Wang at a press conference in Beijing.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202104/342917.html
