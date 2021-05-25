China has approved the establishment of three more intellectual property rights protection centers in Northeast China. The three centers, namely Liaoning center in Liaoning province, Jilin center, and Changchun center in Jilin province, will provide quick and collaborative services for IPR protection in new materials, new-generation information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, the biomedical industry, and modern agriculture.

Another two centers established in Northeast China include Shenyang center in Liaoning province and Heilongjiang center in Heilongjiang province. They focus on IPR protection of high-end equipment manufacturing and the biological industry.

So far, there are 46 IPR protection centers under construction or in operation in China.

In 2016, by setting up IPR protection centers in cooperation with local governments, the administration launched quick and collaborative protection of IPR to address difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce the duration and cost involved in IPR protection.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202105/344225.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.