China's customs authorities took a total of 65,300 actions to protect the intellectual property rights of exported and imported products in 2020.

A total of 61,900 batches of goods suspected of IPR infringement have been seized by Chinese customs authorities in 2020, involving 56.18 million items, data from the administration showed.

Jin Hai, director-general of the GAC's department of general operations, said customs branches across China will further enhance the crackdown on third-party involved illegal transshipment acts against IPR protection rules, form a regional law enforcement network with other trading partners and effectively prevent illegal activities in the port areas this year.

