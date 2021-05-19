China:
テンセントは「2020年WeChat知的財産権保護データ」を発表
インスタントメッセンジャーアプリ「WeChat」を運営しているテンセント（騰訊）が4月26日に「2020年WeChat知的財産権保護データ」報告書を発表した。
報告書には、商標や著作権などの多くの面から昨年のWeChatの知的財産権保護に関する取り組みが開示された。報告書によると、昨年、WeChatは3.3万本の知的財産権侵害の疑いがあるショートビデオと、6.5万の規則違反の個人アカウントを削除した。ブランド権利者より提供した権利侵害情報は41万件を超えた。公式アカウントとミニプログラム部門は、著作権侵害の疑いがあるコンテンツを11万件処理し、5000以上の被疑侵害オンラインゲームを事前に遮断した。
テンセントは、知的財産権保護メカニズムの更新、最適化に引き続き注力し、権利者権益の保護と良好なソーシャル・ネットワーキング環境の構築に努めていくと表明している。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
