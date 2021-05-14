  • 2021년 4월 26일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 2020년 전국 지식재산권 보호 사회만족도(全国知识产权 保护社会满意度) 조사결과를 발표함

- (개요) CNIPA는 9년 연속 전국적으로 지식재산권 보호 사회만족도 조사를 실시하고 있으며, 관련 평가 지표에는 법·정책 보호, 법 집행, 관리·서비스, 홍보·교육 등이 포함됨 

- (주요내용) 조사결과, 2020년 전국 지식재산권 보호 사회만족도는 80.05점으로 2019년보다 1.07점 높은 역대 최고치를 기록하며 지식재산권 보호 업무의 성과를 객관적으로 인정받음

(1) 법·정책 보호 만족도

  • 82.77점으로 항목별 지표 평가에서 가장 높은 점수를 기록했고, 응답자의 96.94%는 지식재산권 법제도 체계가 더욱 완비되었다고 답함

(2) 법 집행 만족도

  • 2019년보다 1.60점 오른 78.93점으로 상승폭이 가장 컸고, 응답자의 85.46%가 지식재산권 침해 현상이 개선되었다고 답함

(3) 관리·서비스 만족도

  • 처음으로 80점을 넘어 80.22점을 기록했으며, 응답자의 94.11%는 각 지역 정부가 지식재산권 보호 업무를 중요시하는 수준이 크게 높아졌다고 답함

(4) 홍보·교육 만족도

  • 2019년보다 0.44점 오른 77.81점으로, 응답자의 90.18%가 지식재산권 보호에 대한 사회적 홍보 역량이 현저히 강화되었다고 답함

