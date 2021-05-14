China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2020년 전국 지식재산권 보호 사회만족도 조사결과 발표
- 2021년 4월 26일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
2020년 전국
지식재산권 보호
사회만족도(全国知识产权
保护社会满意度)
조사결과를
발표함
- (개요) CNIPA는 9년
연속 전국적으로
지식재산권 보호
사회만족도 조사를
실시하고 있으며,
관련 평가 지표에는
법·정책 보호, 법
집행, 관리·서비스,
홍보·교육 등이
포함됨
-
(주요내용) 조사결과,
2020년 전국
지식재산권 보호
사회만족도는
80.05점으로 2019년보다
1.07점 높은 역대
최고치를 기록하며
지식재산권 보호
업무의 성과를
객관적으로
인정받음
(1) 법·정책 보호
만족도
- 82.77점으로 항목별
지표 평가에서 가장
높은 점수를
기록했고, 응답자의
96.94%는 지식재산권
법제도 체계가 더욱
완비되었다고
답함
(2) 법 집행 만족도
- 2019년보다 1.60점 오른
78.93점으로 상승폭이
가장 컸고, 응답자의
85.46%가 지식재산권
침해 현상이
개선되었다고
답함
(3) 관리·서비스
만족도
- 처음으로 80점을
넘어 80.22점을
기록했으며,
응답자의 94.11%는 각
지역 정부가
지식재산권 보호
업무를 중요시하는
수준이 크게
높아졌다고 답함
(4) 홍보·교육
만족도
- 2019년보다 0.44점 오른
77.81점으로, 응답자의
90.18%가 지식재산권
보호에 대한 사회적
홍보 역량이 현저히
강화되었다고
답함
