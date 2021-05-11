China:
Theme Of 2021 National Intellectual Property Publicity Week Released
On the occasion of the 21st World Intellectual Property Day, the
Organizing Committee of the National Intellectual Property
Publicity Week has decided to organize the National Intellectual
Property Publicity Week in 2021 to strengthen publicity and
education on intellectual property protection and enhance the
awareness of the whole society to respect and protect intellectual
property.
The theme of this publicity week is to comprehensively
strengthen the protection of intellectual property and promote the
construction of a new pattern of development
The event is held on April 20 to 26, 2021.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202103/339994.html
