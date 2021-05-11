On the occasion of the 21st World Intellectual Property Day, the Organizing Committee of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week has decided to organize the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week in 2021 to strengthen publicity and education on intellectual property protection and enhance the awareness of the whole society to respect and protect intellectual property.

The theme of this publicity week is to comprehensively strengthen the protection of intellectual property and promote the construction of a new pattern of development

The event is held on April 20 to 26, 2021.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202103/339994.html

