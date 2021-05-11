The Legal Service Department of China Chamber of International Commerce (CICC) has released the International Intellectual Property Protection Index Report 2020 in Beijing. In 2020, global IPR protection, especially in key monitoring countries, will overcome the impact of the epidemic and maintain a long-term trend of strengthening IPR protection, reporters from Economic Information Daily learned at a press conference.

According to the ranking of the 10 countries highlighted in the report, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, Singapore, Russia, the United States and India are ranked from highest to lowest in the IP protection index.

The report shows that the international intellectual property innovation competitiveness of the key monitoring countries continues to intensify. In areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G information and communications, large multinational companies have accelerated their global presence, and patent and trademark registration applications have maintained an active momentum.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202104/340268.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.