China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 제8회 중국(상하이) 국제기술수출입교역회 개최
2021년 4월 15일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
상무부(商务部),
과학기술부(科技部),
상하이시(上海)
정부와 공동으로
'제8회 중국(상하이)
국제기술수출입교역회(中国(上海)国际技术进出口交易会)'를
3일간 개최함
- (주요내용) 동
교역회는 중국에서
유일하게
기술무역을 주제로
한 전국 수준의
전시회로, 누적
참가업체 1,028개,
관람객은 약 2만
5,600명에 이르며,
현장에서 성사된
협력의 의사표시는
524건을 달성함
- 이번
교역회에서는
지식재산 홍보
구역이 확장되어
'13차 5개년' 규획
기간 동안의
상하이시 지식재산
업무의 성과를
집중적으로
보여줌
- 특별 설치된
지식재산권 서비스
부스에서는 관련
부처가 특허·상표
등의 집행 전문가
그룹을 조직하여 약
200명에게
지식재산권 유지,
정책에 관한 자문
등을 지원하고 약
600권의 지식재산권
보호 가이드라인을
배포하는 등
지식재산권 보호
분위기를 조성함
- 또한, CNIPA의
지도하에 상하이시
지식산권국의
후원을 받아
지식재산권 전문
포럼을 최초
설립하여 관련
정부부처,
고등교육기관, 전문
서비스기관,
공공서비스 플랫폼
등의 전문가들이
기술무역에서의
지식재산권 문제에
대하여 최신 정책과
실무경험을
공유함
- CNIPA 자오강(赵刚)
부국장은 포럼
연설에서 향후 CNIPA는
지속적으로 정책을
개선하고
지식재산권 창출의
품질, 활용의
효용성, 보호 수준,
관리 효율성, 서비스
기능 등의 개선을
촉진하기 위해
노력할 것이라고
밝힘
