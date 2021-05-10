China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2021년 전국 지식재산 홍보주간 주제 발표
2021년 4월 7일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
제21회 세계
지식재산의 날을
맞아 2021년 전국
지식재산 홍보주간
주제를
‘지식재산권 보호
전면강화, 새로운
발전구도
구축추진(全面加强知识产权保护
推动构建新发展格)'으로
발표함
- (배경) CNIPA는 매년
4월 20일부터 26일까지
중국 내 지식재산권
인식을 제고하고
‘세계지식재산의
날'을 기념하는
홍보주간 행사를
개최함
- (주요내용) 이번
홍보주간은
지식재산권 보호를
전면 강화하는 등의
핵심과제를
홍보하고
지식재산권 존중 및
보호에 대한 사회
전체의 인식을
제고하며 새로운
발전 시스템 구축을
통해 품질 높은
발전을 촉진하는
여론 분위기를
조성하고자 함
- 특히 ‘13차 5개년'
규획 기간 동안
지식재산권의 질
높은 창출, 수준
높은 보호, 효율
높은 활용 등을
촉진하기 위해
실시된 다양한 지역
및 부서의 생생한
경험을 홍보 및
요약하는데 초점을
맞출 예정임
- 2021년은 전국
지식재산
홍보주간의
13주년으로 수년에
걸쳐 홍보주간
활동이 추진됨에
따라 사회 전체의
지식재산권 인식이
대폭 향상되고
전국적인
혁신활동이 나날이
활발해지고 있음
- 이번 홍보주간도
지식재산권 보호를
전면적으로
강화하고 혁신 및
상업 환경을
지속적으로
최적화하여 새로운
발전구도를
구축하는데 중요한
역할을 할 것임
