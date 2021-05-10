2021년 4월 7일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 제21회 세계 지식재산의 날을 맞아 2021년 전국 지식재산 홍보주간 주제를 ‘지식재산권 보호 전면강화, 새로운 발전구도 구축추진(全面加强知识产权保护 推动构建新发展格)'으로 발표함

- (배경) CNIPA는 매년 4월 20일부터 26일까지 중국 내 지식재산권 인식을 제고하고 ‘세계지식재산의 날'을 기념하는 홍보주간 행사를 개최함

- (주요내용) 이번 홍보주간은 지식재산권 보호를 전면 강화하는 등의 핵심과제를 홍보하고 지식재산권 존중 및 보호에 대한 사회 전체의 인식을 제고하며 새로운 발전 시스템 구축을 통해 품질 높은 발전을 촉진하는 여론 분위기를 조성하고자 함

  • 특히 ‘13차 5개년' 규획 기간 동안 지식재산권의 질 높은 창출, 수준 높은 보호, 효율 높은 활용 등을 촉진하기 위해 실시된 다양한 지역 및 부서의 생생한 경험을 홍보 및 요약하는데 초점을 맞출 예정임
  • 2021년은 전국 지식재산 홍보주간의 13주년으로 수년에 걸쳐 홍보주간 활동이 추진됨에 따라 사회 전체의 지식재산권 인식이 대폭 향상되고 전국적인 혁신활동이 나날이 활발해지고 있음
  • 이번 홍보주간도 지식재산권 보호를 전면적으로 강화하고 혁신 및 상업 환경을 지속적으로 최적화하여 새로운 발전구도를 구축하는데 중요한 역할을 할 것임

