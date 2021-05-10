2021년 3월 30일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 중국과학기술대학(中国科学技术大学)과  지식재산권연구원(知识产权研究院) 공동설립을 위한 협약을 체결함

- (주요내용) CNIPA와 중국과학기술대학은 지식재산권연구원 공동설립을 통해 지식재산권 학과 개설과 지식재산 싱크탱크, 지식재산 플랫폼, 인재풀 구축 등에 있어 심도 있는 협력을 추진해나갈 예정임

  • CINPA 션창위(申长雨) 국장은 동 협력 및 공동건설이 지식재산권 강국과 세계 일류대학 건설을 가속화하기 위한 중요한 조치라고 강조함
  • 또한, 양측은 지식재산권의 새로운 이론에 기여하고 인재양성 모델을 탐구하여 지식재산권 연구 분야의 모범사례를 확립하고자 노력할 것임을 밝힘
  • 중국과학기술대학의 바오신(包信) 총장은 동 대학이 오랜 기간 지식재산 업무를 중요시해왔으며 동 대학만의 독자적인 장점을 최대한 활용하고 지식재산 학술연구 및 인력 양성에 노력하여 지식재산 발전에 새로운 공헌을 할 것이라고 포부를 밝힘
  • 향후 지식재산권연구원은 지식재산 강국 전략을 성실히 수행하고 지식재산권 학과 개설과 전문 인재 양성을 적극 추진하며 지식재산 싱크탱크 등의 국가 플랫폼을 육성하여 지식재산권이 국가발전의 전략적 자원과 국제 경쟁력의 핵심 요소가 될 수 있도록 노력할 계획임

