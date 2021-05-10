China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 중국과학기술대학과 공동으로 지식재산권연구원 설립
2021년 3월 30일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
중국과학기술대학(中国科学技术大学)과
지식재산권연구원(知识产权研究院)
공동설립을 위한
협약을 체결함
- (주요내용) CNIPA와
중국과학기술대학은
지식재산권연구원
공동설립을 통해
지식재산권 학과
개설과 지식재산
싱크탱크, 지식재산
플랫폼, 인재풀 구축
등에 있어 심도 있는
협력을 추진해나갈
예정임
- CINPA 션창위(申长雨)
국장은 동 협력 및
공동건설이
지식재산권 강국과
세계 일류대학
건설을 가속화하기
위한 중요한
조치라고 강조함
- 또한, 양측은
지식재산권의
새로운 이론에
기여하고 인재양성
모델을 탐구하여
지식재산권 연구
분야의 모범사례를
확립하고자 노력할
것임을 밝힘
-
중국과학기술대학의
바오신(包信) 총장은
동 대학이 오랜 기간
지식재산 업무를
중요시해왔으며 동
대학만의 독자적인
장점을 최대한
활용하고 지식재산
학술연구 및 인력
양성에 노력하여
지식재산 발전에
새로운 공헌을 할
것이라고 포부를
밝힘
- 향후
지식재산권연구원은
지식재산 강국
전략을 성실히
수행하고
지식재산권 학과
개설과 전문 인재
양성을 적극
추진하며 지식재산
싱크탱크 등의 국가
플랫폼을 육성하여
지식재산권이
국가발전의 전략적
자원과 국제
경쟁력의 핵심
요소가 될 수 있도록
노력할 계획임
