Supreme People's Procuratorate Published Typical Cases of IP Protection of Procuratorial Organs in 2020

Case Spotlight

Ministry of Public Security Published 10 Typical Cases of Cracking Down on Crimes of Infringing Intellectual Property Rights

公安部公布10起打击侵犯知识产权犯罪典型案例

Date: 2021-04-23

On 23 April 2021, the Ministry of Public Security held a press conference on the severe crack down of intellectual property infringement crimes in accordance with the law. At the conference, 10 typical cases of criminal intellectual property infringement were announced:

Jinhua Public Security Bureau of Zhejiang Province "February 19" case on the pirating of Spring Festival movies; Kaifeng Public Security Bureau of Henan Province "8·13" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit electric products; Daxing'anling Public Security Bureau of Heilongjiang Province "5·29" case on the production and sale of counterfeit pesticides; Taiyuan Municipal Public Security Bureau of Shanxi Province "8.1" case on the counterfeiting of registered trademarks; Chaoyang Public Security Bureau of Liaoning Province "1·02" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit sports shoes; Yangpu Branch, Shanghai Public Security Bureau "1·21" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit drugs; Nantong Public Security Bureau of Jiangsu Province "1·13" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit cling film; Fuzhou Public Security Bureau of Fujian Province "9·26" trade secret infringement case; Yantai Public Security Bureau of Shandong Province "5·08" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit mobile phones; Shiyanshi Public Security Bureau of Hubei Province "7·22" case on the manufacture and sale of counterfeit engine parts.

Source: http://www.chinanews.com/gn/2021/04-23/9461899.shtml

