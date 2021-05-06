Supreme Peoples Procuratorate Published Typical Cases of IP Protection of Procuratorial Organs in 2020
Case Spotlight
Supreme People's Procuratorate Published Typical Cases of Intellectual Property Protection of Procuratorial Organs in 2020 最高检发布2020年度检察机关保护知识产权典型案例
Date: 2021-04-25
On 25 April 2021, the Supreme People's Procuratorate published intellectual property protection typical cases by procuratorial organs in 2020. There are 12 typical cases, including 4 trade secret infringement cases, 4 copyright infringement cases, 2 trade mark infringement cases and 2 civil and administrative intellectual property cases.
Trade secret infringement cases
- Case 1: Trade secret infringement concerning Beijing Huajie Information Technology Co., Ltd., Li Jia and others;
- Case 2: Commercial secret infringement concerning Defendant Zhao from Shandong;
- Case 3: Trade secret infringement concerning Shanghai Wanchao Company, Defendant Yu and others;
- Case 4: Trade secret infringement concerning Defendant Zhou in Zhejiang;
Copyright infringement criminal cases
- Case 5: Copyright infringement case concerning Defendant Li and others in Shanghai;
- Case 6: Copyright infringement case concerning Defendant Ma and others in Jiangsu;
- Case 7: Copyright infringement case concerning Defendant Liu and others in Sichuan;
- Case 8: Copyright infringement appeal concerning Shenzhen Mingke Phantom Technology Co., Ltd., Defendant Wang and others in Guangzhou;
Trademark infringement criminal cases
- Case 9: Case involving the counterfeit of registered trade marks concerning Defendant Yu;
- Case 10: Case involving the counterfeit, sale and illegal manufacture of registered trademarks concerning Defendant Lu in Jiangsu;
Civil and administrative intellectual property cases
- Case 11: Trade mark infringement dispute between Beijing Anshi Venture Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhenghong Taida Building Materials Co., Ltd.;
- Case 12: Failure of the Market Supervision Administration of Xiamen City, Fujian Province to enforce the court's judgement.
Source: https://www.spp.gov.cn/spp/xwfbh/wsfbt/202104/t20210425_516525.shtml#3
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.