　2023年、全国の公安機関（警察）が「夏季行動」「崑崙2023」などの特別行動を実施し、知的財産権侵害と模倣品に関連する犯罪に厳正な姿勢で臨んでいた。通年で合わせて4万件以上の犯罪事件を摘発し、目覚ましい成果を上げている。

　公安部の定めた活動方針に従い、各地方の公安機関はイノベーション促進に焦点を当て、専利詐称や営業秘密侵害など技術関連の犯罪事件を150件以上摘発した。模倣品製造販売については、消防器具、ガス装置、電気製品、建築材料、自動車部品などの模倣品を厳しく取り締まっていた。また、海賊版の教科書や映画、ソフトウエアなどに関わった1300件以上の犯罪事件を摘発し、著作権市場の秩序を確実に守るよう取り組んでいた。

　各地の公安機関は行政法執行部門との連携強化にも注力しており、事件の手がかりを含む情報の共有、事件の移送、技術的サポートなどの活動メカニズムを通じて、横断的な協力体制と「大保護」局面の構築を推進している。関連部門と共同で実施した一連の著作権保護の特別行動において、150件の重要事件の摘発に成功したという。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

