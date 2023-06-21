In May 2023, the Intellectual Property Tribunal of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) concluded three patent ownership disputes related to "tire molding machines." The judgments clarified the trial guidelines for cases involving claims of patent ownership based on infringement of trade secret.

The three patents in question were two invention patents and one utility model patent owned by the appellee. The appellant claimed that they had developed and used the involved technology and had protected it as a trade secret, and the appellee's behavior of applying for and obtaining the grant of patents for the technology constituted an infringement of the appellant's trade secret, and requested the court to rule that the three patents in question shall be owned by the appellant.

The first-instance court held that the appellant failed to prove that the appellee had conducted illegal acts of acquiring the prior technology claimed by appellant as trade secret. Therefore, the court rejected the appellant's claims in all three cases. The appellant then filed an appeal, arguing that the first-instance court improperly allocated the burden of proof and that it had demonstrated that the technology involved in the cases was essentially the same as its prior technology and the appellee had the potential to access and indeed accessed such prior technology.

In the second-instance ruling of the SPC, it was determined that the appellant's prior technology constituted a trade secret and it had been proven that the appellee had the opportunity and means to access the prior technology before filing their patent applications, the technical solutions of the patents in question were essentially the same as the prior technology, and such prior technology constituted the substantive contents of the technical solutions of the patents in question. Under such circumstances, although the appellee claimed to have independently developed the technical solutions of the patents in question, the evidence they submitted only consisted of research conclusions and lacked procedural technical information reflecting the complete development process of the technology. As a result, the appellee's claim of independent development could not be substantiated, nor could it be demonstrated that they made a creative contribution to the substantive features of the patents in question. Therefore, the appellee's defense argument about their legal rights to the patents in question was deemed lacking factual and legal basis. Thus, based on the evidence presented by both parties, it was concluded that the appellee had obtained the appellant's prior technology through unfair means and subsequently applied for and obtained the grant of the patents in question. Thus, the ownership of the three patents should be awarded to the appellant. The first-instance judgment of the three cases was revoked accordingly.

The SPC also pointed out that when a trade secret owner uses trade secret infringement as the basis for claiming the ownership of a patent, the court should examine whether the patent documents disclose the trade secret or whether the patented technology uses the trade secret as an essential part of its technical solution. When determining whether the patent documents disclose the trade secret, if the trade secret owner provides evidence to prove that the technical solutions disclosed in the patent documents are the same or essentially the same as their claimed trade secret and the accused patentee had access or opportunity to obtain the trade secret before the filing date of the patent, it is generally presumed that the patentee obtained the trade secret through unfair means and disclosed it. If the patentee claims that they independently developed the disputed technology or obtained it from legitimate sources, they shall bear the burden of proof; if the patentee can provide sufficient evidence to support their claim, they can refute the presumption that they obtained the trade secret through unfair means and disclosed it and demonstrate their lawful ownership of the disputed patent. Otherwise, if the accused patentee fails to prove their claim, and the trade secret claimed by the trade secret owner constitutes an essential part of the patented technology, the trade secret owner shall be deemed to have legal rights to the disputed patent.

