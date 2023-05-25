ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A total of 1.835 million computer software copyrights were registered across China in 2022, above one million for the fifth consecutive year and making the total number of software registrations in the past decade rising to 10 million, according to the 2022 National Computer Software Copyright Registration Analysis Report published by the Copyright Protection Center of China (CPCC) on Wednesday. The report also pointed out that compared with 2012, the number of annual registered software has increased by 12 times. In addition, in 2022, the annual average growth rate of the registrations of artificial intelligence and big data software in the country increased by more than 50 percent and exceeded 35,000, an increase of 32 times and 45 times respectively compared with the initial registrations of the two types of software.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12743

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.