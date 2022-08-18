On July 14, the Launching Meeting on National Pilot Work on Innovation in Trade Secret Protection was held in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. The decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council was implemented, the national pilot work on innovation in trade secret protection was mobilized and deployed, and the pilot work on innovation was formally kicked off at the meeting. Gan Lin, Deputy Director of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) attended and addressed the meeting. Wang Wenxu, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province attended the meeting and delivered a speech. It was required at the meeting that all localities should follow the "Work Plan on the National Pilot Work on Innovation in Trade Secret Protection" and focus on the key tasks in 6 areas, including strengthening institutional innovation, improving working mechanisms, strengthening supervision and law enforcement, improving service guarantee systems, benchmarking international economic and trade rules, and fostering a holistic approach, thus promoting reforms and innovation in practice.

