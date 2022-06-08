China:
대만 법무부, 국가 핵심기술의 영업비밀 보호를 강화한 국가안전법 개정 초안 통과
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
• 2022년 5월 20일, 대만
법무부는 국가
핵심기술의
영업비밀 보호를
강화한
‘국가안전법'
개정 초안이 입법원
제3독회(입법에
필요한 3회 심의)를
통과했다고
발표함
- (주요내용) 이번
개정은 국가
첨단산업의
경쟁력을 보호하고
국가 경제발전의
성과를 견고히 함과
동시에 국가
핵심기술에 관한
영업비밀이 외국의
적대 세력이나 각종
단체에 유출되는
것을 방지하기
위하여 정부가
핵심기술에 관한
영업비밀의 단계적
보호 시스템을
적극적으로
구축하는 것을
목적으로 함
∙ 대만 법무부에
따르면, 이번에
통과된 개정안의
핵심은
국가안전법에
‘경제간첩죄'와
‘국가 핵심기술
영업비밀의
역외사용죄'를
추가하는 것임
∙ 여기서 국가
핵심기술은 적대
세력에 유입될 경우
국가 안보와
산업경쟁력, 경제
발전에 심각한
피해를 입히는
기술로 정의됨
∙ 또한, 개정안은
‘경제간첩죄'
사건의 제1심을
‘지식재산 및 상업
법원'이
관할한다고
명시함
∙ 동 개정안에
따라 주요
핵심기술의
영업비밀을 도용,
횡령, 사기, 협박,
무단복제 또는 기타
부정한 방법으로
취득, 사용, 누설할
경우, 5년 이상 12년
이하의 징역 또는
500만 대만 달러 이상
1억 대만 달러
이하의 벌금을 부과
받을 수
있음(경제간첩죄)
∙ 또한, 대만
역외(해외, 중국
본토, 홍콩, 마카오
등)에서 주요
핵심기술에 관한
영업비밀을 사용할
경우, 3년 이상 10년
이하의 징역 또는
500만 대만 달러 이상
5,000만 대만 달러
이하의 벌금을 부과
받을 수 있음(국가
핵심기술
영업비밀의
역외사용죄)
∙ 개정 초안이
제3독회를 순조롭게
통과되면서 대만
행정부와 입법부는
자국 첨단 산업의
경쟁력을 보호하고
국가 안보를
수호하고자 하는
의지를 확고히
보여줌
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem