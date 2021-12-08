China:
北京知識産権法院が設立から7年、知財事件の既済件数が11万件以上
2014年11月、北京知識産権法院（裁判所）が設立されて、知的財産権の司法保護強化に向けた専門知財裁判所による司法改革の幕が開いた。7年が過ぎ、同法院は専門的な集中裁判の利点を十分に活用し、高いレベルの知財裁判機関の整備、司法制度によるイノベーションの支援、世界の知財訴訟「選択優先地」の構築に取り組み、積極的な成果を手にした。知財事件の年間受理件数は2015年の9191件から今年の約2万6千件まで増え、累計既済件数が11万件以上に上ったという。
北京知識産権法院の宋魚水副院長によると、同法院は全国知的財産権判例指導研究基地として、営業秘密保護の強化、懲罰的賠償制度の適用、独占禁止法の司法審査などに関する立証基準や司法提案を発布している。
10月29日、北京知識産権法院は営業秘密に対する保護を強化するため、「営業秘密侵害民事事件訴訟立証基準」を発表した。4つの部分と11の側面から、営業秘密侵害事件における権利侵害行為や手続き事項などの立証について詳細な規定が設けられている。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
