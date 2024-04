ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China

Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021: Adequate Regulation Of Intermediaries? Tatva Legal The term ‘Intermediary' has been defined in clause (w) of sub-section 1 of section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (" IT Act")...

Demystifying MeitY's Advisory For Intermediary Compliance Dated March 01, 2024 AK & Partners The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ("MeitY") vide its advisory dated March 01, 2024 ("Advisory") has highlighted concerns about intermediaries failing to meet due-diligence...

Challenge To IT Amendment Rules; Bombay HC Refuses Stay On Notification Of Fact Check Units By The Centre Naik Naik & Company Bringing finality to the question of setting up a Fact Check Units to be notified by the Union government, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday...

Regulatory Shifts In India's Satellite Communication Landscape S&R Associates There is a rising interest in satellite-based connectivity in the Indian market among internet service providers.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021: Focusing On The 2023 Amendment Alaya Legal The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ('2021 Rules') were released by the Central Government in February 2021.