Huawei Technologies is seeking licensing fees from roughly 30 small to midsize Japanese companies for the use of patented technology, Nikkei said on June 18. A source at Huawei's Japan unit revealed that "talks are currently underway with about 30 Japanese telecom-related companies." Huawei is seeking fees from manufacturers and others that use components called wireless communication modules. Businesses as small as just a few employees to startups with over 100 workers have received requests from Huawei. Requested payment levels range from a fixed fee of 50 yen (2.52 RMB) or less per unit to 0.1% or less of the price of the system. The telecom manufacturer is also believed to be stepping up royalty collection in Southeast Asia.

