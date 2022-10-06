Ankura's Data & Technology Leader for APAC, Christopher Marks and Data & Technology Leader for Greater China, Han Lai sit down with Kaylee Walstad & Mary Mack to talk about their technology career "origin stories".

In this podcast, our experts also shared the unique differences and nuances needed for conducting e-discovery in China. Topics include the need to authenticate exported data, data reproduction outside of China and the printing of electronic data for submission as evidence.

Tune in to find out more.

There are amendments to the Supreme People's Court's Provision on Evidence in Civil Procedures came into effect on 1st May 2020, which significantly improved the rules of electronic data, and defined the electronic data into 5 categories:

Information posted on electronic platform (e.g. Web Pages, blogs) Communications through services of network application (e.g. email, text messages) Electronic records (e.g. user registration information, transactions) Electronic files (e.g. images, computer program) Other information stored, processed, or transmitted in digital means.

