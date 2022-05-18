On April 7, 2022, the State Council announced its Decision on Amending and Annulling Certain Administrative Regulations (State Council Decree No. 752; the "Decision"), which will take effect on May 1, 2022. The Decision primarily aims to promote the separation of operating permits and business licenses, to deepen reforms of "streamlining administration, delegating powers, improving regulation, and strengthening services", and to stimulate the development vitality of market players. The Decision amends 14 and annuls 6 regulations, of which the first item is the third amendment of the Provisions on Administration of Foreign-invested Telecommunications Enterprises (the "Foreign-funded Telecom Provisions"; and such third-amended version shall be hereinafter called the "Foreign-funded Telecom Provisions 2022").

PDF Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.