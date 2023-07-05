China:
中国科学院自動化研究所、フルモーダル大規模モデルを発表
中国科学院自動化研究所の徐波所長は16日に行われた人工知能（AI）フレームワークエコサミット2023で、正式に「紫東太初」フルモーダル大規模モデルを発表した。
紫東太初は1000億パラメータマルチモーダル大規模モデル「紫東太初」1.0からアップグレードされた2.0バージョンだ。音声、画像、テキストの3モーダルを基礎として、動画、センサシグナル、3Dポイントクラウドなどのモーダルデータを追加したものだ。研究は認知強化のマルチモーダル関連などの重要技術のブレイクスルーを実現した。フルモーダル理解能力、生成能力、関連能力を持ち、デジタル経済時代に向けた汎用AIの実現を加速させることになる。
紫東太初2.0バージョンは3次元シーンやセンサシグナルなどのデジタルIoT（モノのインターネット）時代の重要情報を理解でき、音楽、画像、動画などのトランスモーダルの調整を完了した。音楽・動画の分析や3次元ナビゲーションなどのマルチモーダル関連応用の需要を処理できる上、音楽や動画などのマルチモーダルコンテンツの理解と生成を実現できる。
紫東太初は現在すでに神経外科手術ナビゲーション、ショート動画内容審査、法律相談、医療マルチモーダル鑑別・診断、交通違反画像分析などの分野で一連の応用が始まっている
出所：人民網
