China:
中国初のシングルポート内視鏡手術ロボットの販売が許可
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
工業・情報化部（省）の公式サイトの情報によると、北京術鋭ロボット股份有限公司が開発した「腹腔シングルポート内視鏡手術システム」の販売がこのほど、許可された。同製品は中国初のシングルポート内視鏡手術ロボットだ。
同ロボットはサージョンコンソール、ペイシェントカート、3次元電子腹腔内視鏡、手術機器及び付属品からなり、泌尿器外科腹腔鏡手術操作に用いられる。シングルポート法を採用することにより、患者の腹部の切開数を減らし、より低侵襲で術後の回復が早いといったメリットがある。同時に同製品の内視鏡及び手術機器は自由度が高く、狭い空間内で複雑な手術の操作を行える上、体外ロボットアームは術中に静止したままで、術中の相互衝突のリスクを回避できる。
出所：人民網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China
Regulating AI In Australia – Emerging Issues
K&L Gates
Amid global calls for tailored regulation of artificial intelligence tools, the Australia Federal Government has released a discussion paper on the safe and responsible use of AI.
Default Loss Guarantee | Key Takeaways
IndusLaw
In a recent development, the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") on June 08, 2023, permitted Default Loss Guarantee ("DLG") in the digital lending sector, and issued the Guidelines on Default Loss...
What's your position on Open AI?
Law In Order
OpenAI's advanced machine learning algorithms can assist in legal research and even predict the outcomes of cases.