工業・情報化部（省）の公式サイトの情報によると、北京術鋭ロボット股份有限公司が開発した「腹腔シングルポート内視鏡手術システム」の販売がこのほど、許可された。同製品は中国初のシングルポート内視鏡手術ロボットだ。

　同ロボットはサージョンコンソール、ペイシェントカート、3次元電子腹腔内視鏡、手術機器及び付属品からなり、泌尿器外科腹腔鏡手術操作に用いられる。シングルポート法を採用することにより、患者の腹部の切開数を減らし、より低侵襲で術後の回復が早いといったメリットがある。同時に同製品の内視鏡及び手術機器は自由度が高く、狭い空間内で複雑な手術の操作を行える上、体外ロボットアームは術中に静止したままで、術中の相互衝突のリスクを回避できる。

出所：人民網

