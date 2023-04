ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

Cyber predictions featured in Governance Directions Journal KordaMentha Several high-profile cyber attacks have sharpened the focus on how organisations are handling data security and privacy.

A Practical Review Of China's Restrictions On Cross-Border Transfer Of Personal Information (2/4): Security Assessment Dentons Cross-border transfer of personal information (hereinafter referred to as "PI" and the cross-border transfer of PI as "PI export") is a daily occurrence and business necessity for many companies operated in China.

A.I. V/s. I.P. Navigating The Legal Labyrinth Of Generative AI TMT Law Practice You might be living under a rock, if you have not heard or used the viral AI application "Chat GPT". As applications like OpenAI's ‘ChatGPT' have gained a lot of traction and become the talk of the town...

An Alternative Mechanism For Cross-Border Data Transfer In China – Certification Herbert Smith Freehills A company in China has the option of relying on (i) the standard contract (see our article) or (ii) certification to transfer personal information outside of China...

Australian Senate to consider Digital Asset Licensing Law Piper Alderman The Digital Assets Bill was introduced as a Private Member's Bill to regulate digital asset exchanges in Australia.