　最高人民法院は12月9日、「人工知能（AI）の司法適用の規範化と強化に関する意見」を中国語と英語で公表した。10月に開催された中国共産党第20回大会の精神を全面的に徹底し、「第14次五カ年計画（十四五）」と「2035年長期目標綱要」、「次世代の人工知能発展計画」をしっかり実行に移し、人工知能と司法活動の深い融合をさらに促進し、スマート裁判所の構築を全面的に推進し、より高いレベルのデジタル司法を目指すとしている。

　意見は指導思想、全体目標、基本原則、適用範囲、システム構築、総合保障の6つの部分からなる。2025年までに、比較的に完備した司法人工知能技術応用システムをほぼ整備し、公正な司法のために全方位的なAI支援を提供する。2030年までに司法人工知能技術の応用と理論システムを全面的に構築し、全プロセスをカバーする高いレベルのAI支援を提供するという目標を掲げた。

出所：最高人民法院公式サイト

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.