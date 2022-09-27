China:
瀋陽新松、独自開発した産業用清掃ロボットを公開
27 September 2022
Kangxin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、中国の産業用ロボット大手企業である瀋陽新松は、北京で開催された「世界ロボット大会」で独自開発した産業分野用の清掃ロボットを公開した。従来の産業清掃作業における知能化レベルが低く、生産と清掃作業が互いに衝突するなどの難題を効果的に解決し、知能化無人工場や新エネルギー電池製造工場などの場所での使用に非常に適している。
同社は2000年に設立され、ロボット技術を中心とした人工知能（AI）製品とサービスを提供するハイテク企業。新松が提出した特許出願技術を見ると、同社は産業用ロボット制御技術、サーボシステム設計技術、オペレータ最適化設計製造技術、ソフトウェア設計とプログラミング技術などの核心技術を把握していることがうかがえる。
新松の今年上半期の研究開発費は約1億3900万元（1元は約20.5円）で、前年同期比27.4%増加した。同社は2013年から、主にロボット制御システムやナビゲーションおよび障害物回避システム、ルート計画方法、自律充電など技術分野で産業用清掃ロボットの研究開発を進め、関連特許出願を62件提出したという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China
RBI Notifies Digital Lending Guidelines
Khaitan & Co LLP
On 2 September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the ‘Guidelines on Digital Lending' (Guidelines) to banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)...
Changing Face Of The PPI Linked Buy Now Pay Later
Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India
On June 20, 2022, the Reserve bank of India ("RBI") issued a letter to all the authorized non-bank prepaid payment instruments ("PPIs"), stating that PPIs must not be loaded through credit lines, as the PPI Master Directions, 2021, do not permit loading of PPIs from credit lines.