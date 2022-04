ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: The Road Ahead Lumiere Law Partners The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is a bill being introduced to the Lok Sabha.

#Bitesize – FinTech, Payments, And Open Banking-related Developments In Australia Herbert Smith Freehills Our #Bitesize round-up covers key recent FinTech, payments, and Open Banking-related regulatory developments in Australia.

Crypto assets in Australia – now and soon to be Bennett & Philp Lawyers Discussion of current laws affecting crypto assets in Australia, and what is proposed to happen in the near future.

Virtual Digital Assets: Tax Implications And Advertisement Guidelines LexCounsel Law Offices A Virtual Digital Asset (hereinafter referred to as "VDA") has been defined as any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency)...

Regulators team up to tackle Big Tech Holding Redlich The Digital Platform Regulators Forum (DP-REG) was formed in an effort to coordinate the regulation of digital platforms.