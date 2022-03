ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from China

NFTs Explained – Ownership, Licenses, And The Law Kochhar & Co. NFTs have been around since 2015 on the Ethereum blockchain and have significantly grown over the years especially in the digital art industry.

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: The Road Ahead Lumiere Law Partners The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is a bill being introduced to the Lok Sabha.

Blockchain Bites: FBI forms crack team to target crypto crime; First DAO-n: $4bn sought to buy Denver Broncos: Critical bug in Coinbase reported and fixed Piper Alderman This edition discusses the latest legal, regulatory and project updates in Blockchain and Digital Law.

Virtual Digital Assets In India Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The crypto industry in India has been growing at a tremendous pace in the past few years, with the Bitcoin hitting an all time high. Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT),...

NFT And Its Relationship With IPR Khurana and Khurana The non-fungible tokens [hereinafter referred to as "NFTs" have been the talk of the town for a decade now. They can have multiple use cases, given the ability to foster innovation and produce revenue for both creators and purchasers.