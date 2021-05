ARTICLE

GST in sales contracts – Get it right or you could regret it FC Lawyers GST has been with us for over 20 years, but we still see contracts where GST treatment is wrong or badly expressed.

Proposed changes to stamp duty and land tax in NSW Coleman Greig Lawyers The NSW government released a consultation paper on proposed property reforms and changes to stamp duty and land tax.

Equalization Levy: The Ambiguity Continues To Exist Economic Laws Practice India has expanded its regime of equalization levy to cover ‘e-commerce supply' by non-resident electronic commerce operators (ECOs) having operations related to India.

So, you have done a deal with the ATO to pay your company debt by instalments and you think the company is now solvent. Think again! BRI Ferrier Numerous payment arrangements between the company and the ATO will not change the tax debt from being due and payable.

Extension Of Certain Timelines Amid The ‘Second Wave' Of Covid-19 Khaitan & Co In view of the ‘second wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic severely spreading across the country, the government of India has issued two notifications (notification numbers 38/2021 and 39/2021 dated 27 April 2021) (Notifications) ...