中国共産党第20回全国代表大会（第20回党大会）が16日午前、北京人民大会堂で開幕した。習近平総書記は第19期中央委員会を代表して第20回 党大会への報告を行った際、「中国はイノベーション型国家の仲間入りを果たした」と述べた。

習総書記は、「過去10年間で、中国の経済的実力は歴史的な飛躍的向上を実現し、国内総生産（GDP）は54兆元（1元は約20.7円）から114兆元まで増加し、中国の経済総量が世界経済に占める割合は18.5％に達して、7.2ポイント向上し、世界2位の座に落ち着いている。1人当たりGDPは3万9800元から8万1000元に増加した。穀物総生産量は世界トップで、製造業の規模、外貨準備高などが世界一をキープしている」とした。

また、「中国は一部の重要なコア技術でブレークスルーを実現し、戦略的新興産業は大きく発展し、有人宇宙飛行や月探査・火星探査、深海・地球深部探査、スパコン、衛星測位、量子情報、原子力発電技術、大型航空機製造、バイオ医薬などの分野で重大な成果をあげ、イノベーション型国家の仲間入りを果たした」と強調した。

さらに、習総書記は「今後、我々はハイレベルの対外開放を推進し、規則・規制・管理・基準などの制度型開放を着実に拡大し、貿易強国の建設を加速し、『一帯一路』共同建設の質の高い発展を推進して、多元的で安定した国際経済構造と経済貿易関係を維持しなければならない」と指摘した。

出所：中国政府網

