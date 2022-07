Cathy Liu shares some recommendations for brands doing business in China following the latest online promotion and advertising trends, beginning with tightening regulation of the booming livestreaming and KOLs (influencers) industry, underlining the importance of honest representation (including account profile, audience comments and video settings) and a crack-down on false claims in advertising. Geopolitical tensions and related social media boycotts are also playing an increasing role in the enforcement of Advertising Law with regulators investigating brands for undermining Chinese national dignity and interests.

Watch the video here.

Listen

self

About the Future of Consumer - Asia-Pacific Predictions series

Rampant digitisation, pressure on ESG, post-Covid upheaval - our video series tackles the big trends in the booming Asia-Pacific consumer sector

Consumer sector companies will not return to pre-pandemic settings - the changes to business models are here to stay. Supply chain reinvention. Online customer service. Remote working. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. All things digitization.

How fast consumer confidence recovers is different in each jurisdiction, and many countries are now using their recovery plans to push through climate action. And so too for consumer companies building customer trust (and shareholder value) through social capital initiatives.

In this series, our Asia Pacific Consumer Sector team will explore the key issues driving trends in 2022 and share their predictions on those that will have lasting impact for consumer sector companies.

Visit rest of the series here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.