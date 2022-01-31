On 19 January 2022 Grata Beijing took part in launching mobile application "Kazakhstan Consular Service" organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Beijing together with China Overseas Development Association. This event has been dedicated to the 30th year of establishing diplomatic relationship with People's Republic of China. The innovative system provides a detailed information regarding consulate services in Chinese language, as well as information regarding epidemiological and migration requirements of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The mobile application is already available in WeChat messenger using QR code.

