ARTICLE 公司董事会审计委员会代替监事会的具体操作与挑战 AB AnJie Broad Law Firm More Contributor AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate. 当公司规模进一步壮大、进入股改之后,再按照上市公司的治理方向,采用标准的三会制度,同时在合适的时点在董事会下设包括审计委员会

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.