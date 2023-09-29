Introduction

The Shanghai Pudong New Area, a hub of economic activity, is embracing a new era of business registration with the aim of making it more efficient and convenient for market entities. In this article, we will explore the pivotal provisions that have been implemented to promote the registration and confirmation system for market entities, which is set to revolutionize the business environment in the region.

1. A Move towards Decentralization and Streamlined Services

The Shanghai Pudong New Area has initiated a series of provisions to advance the registration and confirmation system for market entities. This reform, aligned with relevant laws and administrative regulations, intends to decentralize services, maintain market order, protect the legitimate rights of market entities, and enhance the overall business environment.

2. Understanding the Market Entity Registration Confirmation System

These provisions apply to the Market Supervision and Administration Department of Pudong New Area, referred to as the "registration authority." The core focus is on promoting the reform of the registration and confirmation system for market entities and streamlining related management and service activities. This system involves recognizing the qualifications and registration items of various market entities, including limited liability companies, non-company enterprise legal persons, sole proprietorship enterprises, partnership enterprises, and their branches. These entities are collectively known as "market entities" with their legal effects made public through this system.

3. Principles of Implementation

The registration and confirmation system for market entities adheres to several fundamental principles:

Respecting Autonomy of Will: Market entities are granted greater autonomy in their operations.

Formal Review: The application materials submitted by applicants undergo a formal examination by the registration authority.

Openness and Transparency: The entire process is open and transparent.

Intelligent, Convenient, and Efficient: The system aims to reduce institutional transaction costs.

Applicants are required to apply for registration using their real names and take responsibility for the authenticity, legality, and validity of the materials they submit. The registration authority conducts a formal examination of the application materials and registers those that meet statutory requirements.

4. Administrative Confirmation for Establishment Registration

Market entities undergo administrative confirmation for establishment registration. If they meet the conditions specified by laws and regulations, the registration authority confirms their qualification, registers them as the corresponding type of market subject, and issues a business license. This license grants them the ability to engage in general business projects.

5. Name Registration Simplified

The registration of names of market entities follows a declaration and commitment system. Applicants can handle name registration through the "One Netcom Office" platform via self-declaration and prior commitment. Modern information technology is used to compare names in real-time, reducing application hurdles and possible legal risks.

6. Autonomy in Business Scope Determination

Market entities independently determine the scope of their business and record it in their articles of association or partnership agreement. They only need to apply for registration of main projects, licensed projects, and projects involving special management measures for foreign investment access. Non-licensed business activities beyond the registered scope do not face punitive action, providing more flexibility for businesses.

7. Separation of Residence and Business Premises

The reform includes the separation of the residence and business premises of market entities. They can record multiple qualified business sites and establish branches, promoting business expansion and flexibility.

8. Simplifying Address Registration

Entities with controlling relationships or members of the same group can register the same address as their residence. This streamlines the process for related businesses.

9. Shareholder Maintenance and Equity Transfer

Market entities must maintain a list of shareholders (partners or investors) and notify the entity in writing of equity transfers. Changes in rosters and registration of changes must be timely and accurately updated, simplifying the process.

10. Independent Publicity

Market entities are encouraged to independently publicize various matters, including directors, supervisors, senior managers, and registration liaison officers through the national enterprise credit information publicity system and the "One Netcom Office" platform. Legal, accurate, and complete information is required. False information can lead to legal consequences.

11. Graded and Classified Supervision

Supervision is based on credit and risk status, with "double random and one public" spot checks and differentiated regulatory measures for independently publicized matters and retained documents.

12. Collaboration with Professional Service Institutions

Law firms, accounting firms, tax agents, and industry associations play a role in the custody mechanism for market entities. They cooperate with relevant departments to ensure compliance and assist in supervision and management.

13. Streamlined Registration Service

The registration authority is committed to an open and standardized registration service system that covers the entire life cycle of market entities. The registration process is optimized, and electronic processing and intelligent registration services are implemented.

14. Electronic Business License

Electronic business licenses consolidate various license information into a single electronic document, streamlining record-keeping and reducing administrative burdens.

15. Enforcement and Penalties

Failure to adhere to these provisions can result in corrective orders, fines, and inclusion in lists of abnormal operations or seriously illegal enterprises.

16. Support from Judicial and Administrative Organs

The judicial and administrative organs in Shanghai Pudong New Area are dedicated to supporting the reform of the registration and confirmation system for market entities and creating evaluation and assessment systems commensurate with this reform.

Conclusion

The registration and confirmation system for market entities in Shanghai Pudong New Area signifies a pivotal shift from administrative permission to administrative confirmation. These provisions have redefined business registration in the region, making it more accessible, transparent, and efficient. As the area continues to embrace reforms and innovative practices, it sets an example for the rest of the country in creating a business-friendly environment.

