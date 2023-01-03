일전, WAPI (중국만의 무선랜표준) 산업련맹은 중국이 자주적으로 연구개발한 IoT안전협의의 핵심기인"TRAIS"가 이미 국제표준화기구/국제전기표준회의 (ISO/IEC) 에서 국제표준으로 정식으로 인정되였다고 밝혔다.

'TRAIS'는 무선주파수인식(RFID) 시스템 보안을 위해 사용되며, ID 위·변조, 데이터 도청·변조 등 보안 위협과 위험을 효과적으로 방지하고 ID 인증과 보안 통신 등 고급 보안 서비스를 제공한다.

앞서 중국은 RFID, NFC 보안 기술 분야에서 6가지 국제 표준을 발표했다.TRAIS 기술을 더하면 7개의 국제 표준이 IoT 보안의 주요 기술 표준 체계를 구성하여 전 세계 IoT 시스템의 상호 연결, 협동 관리를 실현하는 데 도움이 된다.서전첩통사, 무선인터넷안전기술국가공정연구센터는 7가지 국제표준의 주요기술기여자로 알려졌다.

출처: 중국 지적재산권 정보망

