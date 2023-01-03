China:
중국 IoT 보안 핵심기술'TRAIS'국제표준으로
일전, WAPI (중국만의
무선랜표준)
산업련맹은 중국이
자주적으로
연구개발한
IoT안전협의의
핵심기인"TRAIS"가
이미
국제표준화기구/국제전기표준회의
(ISO/IEC) 에서
국제표준으로
정식으로
인정되였다고
밝혔다.
'TRAIS'는
무선주파수인식(RFID)
시스템 보안을 위해
사용되며, ID
위·변조, 데이터
도청·변조 등 보안
위협과 위험을
효과적으로
방지하고 ID 인증과
보안 통신 등 고급
보안 서비스를
제공한다.
앞서 중국은 RFID, NFC
보안 기술 분야에서
6가지 국제 표준을
발표했다.TRAIS 기술을
더하면 7개의 국제
표준이 IoT 보안의
주요 기술 표준
체계를 구성하여 전
세계 IoT 시스템의
상호 연결, 협동
관리를 실현하는 데
도움이
된다.서전첩통사,
무선인터넷안전기술국가공정연구센터는
7가지 국제표준의
주요기술기여자로
알려졌다.
출처: 중국
지적재산권
정보망
